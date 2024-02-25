General Staff: Russia has lost 409,820 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 409,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 25.

This number includes 810 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,542 tanks, 12,441 armored fighting vehicles, 13,011 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,981 artillery systems, 999 multiple launch rocket systems, 684 air defense systems, 340 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,681 drones, as well as 25 warships and boats, and one submarine.