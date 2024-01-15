Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Switzerland plans to allocate over $1.7 billion for Ukraine's recovery

by Martin Fornusek January 15, 2024 8:38 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky on a state visit to Bern, Switzerland, on Jan. 15, 2024. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Switzerland plans to allocate 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.75 billion) for Ukraine's recovery efforts between 2025 and 2028 under an international cooperation strategy, ArmyInform reported on Jan. 15, citing Swiss President Viola Amherd.

Switzerland's head of state announced this on the occasion of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Bern, the country's capital.

While refusing to supply Kyiv with military aid on account of its long-term neutrality policy, Switzerland has nevertheless provided economic, humanitarian, and political support to the besieged country.

Switzerland also hosted the 2022 Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, which laid down principles for the reconstruction and recovery process in Ukraine.

"The Lugano principles laid down at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in July 2022 serve as a political compass for reconstruction," Amherd said.

"In support of Ukraine, Switzerland has planned to allocate 1.5 billion francs under the next international cooperation strategy for the period of 2025-2028."

According to Amherd, a key issue of recovery efforts is humanitarian demining, a topic which she had discussed with Zelensky.

Reconstruction aid was not the only new assistance presented by Switzerland. Zelensky said earlier on Jan. 15 that Amherd agreed to start preparations for the Global Peace Summit and host the event.

The two leaders also discussed a "new long-term support program" for Ukraine, Zelensky said.

Prior to his talks with Amherd, Zelensky also met with Eric Nussbaumer, the head of the Swiss parliament's lower house, and with Eva Herzog, the head of the upper house, as well as leaders of parliamentary parties and groups.

Zelensky is then scheduled to visit Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, an annual event gathering world's political, business, and civil society leaders.

Zelensky: Switzerland agrees to host Global Peace Summit
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during his talks with his Swiss counterpart, the two leaders agreed to start preparations for holding the Global Peace Summit at the level of state leaders in Switzerland.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:33 PM

Zelensky to meet von der Leyen in Davos.

Zelensky arrived in Davos, Switzerland, earlier on Jan. 15 to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF). Following his visit to the forum, he is expected to meet top Swiss government officials in Bern.
3:11 PM

HUR: Russia mobilizing around 30,000 soldiers monthly.

Russia is mobilizing around 30,000 people every month, or around 1,000-1,100 recruits daily, Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine published on Jan. 15.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.