Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Pope Francis, Switzerland, global peace summit, Peace talks
Edit post

Switzerland invites pope to global peace summit

by Abbey Fenbert May 5, 2024 10:41 PM 2 min read
Pope Francis delivers his Sunday Angelus blessing overlooking St. Peter's Square on July 30, 2023, in Vatican City, Vatican. (Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Switzerland has invited Pope Francis to attend the upcoming global peace summit dedicated to ending the war in Ukraine, Swiss President Viola Amherd said in an interview with the news outlet Blick published May 5.

The summit will be held on June 15-16 in central Switzerland, and 160 national delegations will be invited to the talks.

Amherd met with the pope during a visit to Italy and called the conversation an "interesting exchange...in a cordial atmosphere."

"We talked in particular about the war in Ukraine and other trouble spots in the world," Amherd said.

Amherd confirmed that Switzerland officially invited the pope to participate in the June summit.

"The Vatican is very positive about the peace conference," she said.

Sign up for our newsletter
Ukraine Weekly By Olga Rudenko

Pope Francis called for Russia and Ukraine to exchange all prisoners of war during a Catholic Easter sermon on March 31.

"Calling for respect for the principles of international law, I express desire for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine: all for all!" Pope Francis said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 3 that Ukraine is considering such an exchange, and will discuss the topic of an all-for-all prisoner swap at the global peace summit in June.

Ukraine has not always welcomed the Vatican's commentary on Russia's full-scale invasion. Pope Francis drew criticism from Zelensky and other European leaders when he urged Ukraine on March 9 to negotiate peace terms with Russia.

The June peace summit will be centered around Ukraine's 10-point peace formula, a plan first outlined by Zelensky in fall 2022 that calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied Ukrainian lands.

Russia has not been invited to participate in the global peace summit, and Moscow has said it would refuse to attend even if invited.

What’s in a Ukrainian Easter basket? The answer isn’t chocolate
For the nearly two-thirds of Ukrainians who identify as Orthodox Christians, Easter is known as Velykden, meaning “Great Day” in Ukrainian. The Orthodox Church of Ukraine calculates the date of Easter according to the revised Julian calendar. It falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon a…
The Kyiv IndependentMia Billetdeaux
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:58 PM

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast kill 1, injure 2.

Shelling in the village of Monachynivka in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district caused a fire at a house, killing an 88-year-old woman and injuring a 34-year-old man. A resident of the village of Kivsharivka was also injured in an attack.
8:50 PM

Official: Russia hits power plant in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces struck the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast with five heavy artillery rockets, damaging several sites at the power plant, deputy head of Mykolaivka City Military Administration Volodymyr Proskunin said on May 5.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:35 AM

Updated: Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures 6.

Russia launched a drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of May 5, setting fire to at least eight residential homes in the city of Kharkiv and injuring six people, local authorities reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.