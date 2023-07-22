Swedish government pledges 522.6 million euros for Ukraine's recovery

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swedish government has pledged 522.6 million euros ($581 million) for Ukraine's recovery, the Economy Ministry of Ukraine announced on July 22.

The aid was announced during a meeting on July 21 between Johan Forsell, the Swedish minister for international development cooperation, and Ukraine's Economic Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to the press release, the funds will be directed toward the Cooperation Strategy for Reconstruction and Reforms in Ukraine between 2023-2027.

This initiative was the main topic of Forsell and Svyrydenko's meeting, along with demining efforts, support for Ukraine's private sector, and rising tensions in the Black Sea after Russia pulled out of the grain deal.

Sweden's funds will be directed toward infrastructure reconstruction, green development, entrepreneurship, trade, demining, and media initiatives.

Svyrydenko emphasized the importance of Ukraine's private sector in the country's ongoing reconstruction efforts and welcomed the Swedish government's encouragement for large-scale companies to invest and expand their operations in Ukraine, the press release reads.