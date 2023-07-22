Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Swedish government pledges 522.6 million euros for Ukraine's recovery

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 22, 2023 6:55 PM 1 min read
The Swedish government has pledged 522.6 million euros ($581 million) for Ukraine's recovery, the Economy Ministry of Ukraine announced on July 22.

The aid was announced during a meeting on July 21 between Johan Forsell, the Swedish minister for international development cooperation, and Ukraine's Economic Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to the press release, the funds will be directed toward the Cooperation Strategy for Reconstruction and Reforms in Ukraine between 2023-2027.

This initiative was the main topic of Forsell and Svyrydenko's meeting, along with demining efforts, support for Ukraine's private sector, and rising tensions in the Black Sea after Russia pulled out of the grain deal.

Sweden's funds will be directed toward infrastructure reconstruction, green development, entrepreneurship, trade, demining, and media initiatives.

Svyrydenko emphasized the importance of Ukraine's private sector in the country's ongoing reconstruction efforts and welcomed the Swedish government's encouragement for large-scale companies to invest and expand their operations in Ukraine, the press release reads.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
