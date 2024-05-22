Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Sweden, Ukraine, ammunition, Defense, War
Edit post

Swedish defense minister: Up to 2 years needed to boost production capacity to arm Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 22, 2024 12:10 PM 2 min read
Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson addresses a press conference as a new support package for Ukraine is presented on Feb. 20, 2024, at the Berga Naval Base, part of the Swedish Armed Forces, located south of Stockholm. (Jonathan Nackstrand /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

It will take as long as two years for Sweden to reach the desired capacity to provide Ukraine with more ammunition and strengthen the Swedish Armed Forces, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said in an interview with Bloomberg published on May 21.

Since the outbreak of the full-scale Russian invasion, Stockholm has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth around 30 billion Swedish krona ($2.88 billion). The largest defense aid package was announced in February and included 10 CB 90 combat boats, 20 group boats, and underwater weapons.

Jonson outlined three goals for Sweden in the defense sphere, including ensuring Ukraine's victory in Russia's all-out war, integrating Sweden into NATO, and the expansion of the country's military, according to Bloomberg.

"Russia has gotten back on its feet faster than the Euro-Atlantic community... I expect we will catch up, but I think it will take a year or two before we see the full effect," the minister said.

The Swedish government is planning to triple its artillery ammunition production in the next few years, and it will consider potential regulatory changes that could help increase capacity, according to Jonson.

Such a ramp-up is a challenge for Europe, as the countries' defense industrial base was formed for peacetime, he added.

"However, I expect the effect from scaling up to come more in 2025 and 2026," Jonson said.

In March 2024, Sweden officially joined NATO after a lengthy application process triggered by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and was immediately vocal in its calls for other alliance members to do more.

Swedish commander: Putin aims to control Baltic Sea, has his eye on Gotland Island
Russian President Vladimir Putin may be seeking dominance over the Baltic Sea and has his sights on the island of Gotland, Micael Byden, Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, said in an interview with RND published on May 21.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:56 AM

Russia launched counterspace weapon into orbit, US says.

Wood described the move as "troubling." Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder separately said on May 21 the U.S. was monitoring the situation and had a "responsibility to be ready to protect and defend… the space domain."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.