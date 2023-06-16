Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Sweden pledges $23.5 million aid package, confirms fighter jet training for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek June 16, 2023 6:24 PM 1 min read
The Swedish Air Force's JAS-39C Gripen during the International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 21, 2019 in Fairford, England. (Photo credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On June 16, Sweden's Defense Ministry made public its 12th aid package for Ukraine worth $23.5 million. Among others, it will include training Ukrainian pilots on JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets.

The package was presented at the 13th Ramstein-format summit of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group in Brussels.

According to the ministry's press release, the Ukrainian side has requested to get familiarized with the Swedish-built Gripen fighters to evaluate them, "because one of the most urgent measures is to strengthen the Ukrainian defense with a modern combat aircraft system."

Up to 60 members of the Swedish Armed Forces will be deployed in Poland, Romania, and Slovakia to assist with maintenance and operational support for the equipment provided to Ukraine.

Sweden will also help with the supply of spare parts, replacement units, and ammunition.

Around $8.5 million will be allocated by Sweden to NATO's support fund for Ukraine to provide equipment, materiel, and training.

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said on May 25 that Stockholm will allow Ukrainian pilots to train on its fighter jets. He clarified, however, that Sweden is not planning to provide the aircraft.

Ukrainian pilots to start F-16 training in Denmark
Denmark’s Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told the TV2 channel on June 15 that Ukrainian pilots will be able to train on F-16 fighter jets on Danish soil.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
