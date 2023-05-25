Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Sweden to train Ukrainian pilots on JAS 39 Gripen jets

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 25, 2023 9:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Stockholm will allow Ukrainian pilots to train on its JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets as part of a “familiarization program.”

In a televised interview on May 25, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson clarified that Sweden needs these jets for its own defense needs, and therefore will not be giving them to Ukraine.

Jonson didn't mention when or where the training will be held.

Sweden rejected Ukraine's request for Gripen aircraft in February, citing Sweden's own defense needs. Kyiv has repeatedly appealed to its partners for modern aircraft to help secure its airspace.

In May, a fledgling “fighter jet coalition” including the U.K., the U.S., and the Netherlands, among others, pledged to train Ukraine’s pilots on F-16 jet fighters and to provide the planes themselves, while Slovakia and Poland already supplied their Soviet-made MiG-29 aircraft.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
