Sweden to train Ukrainian pilots on JAS 39 Gripen jets

This audio is created with AI assistance

Stockholm will allow Ukrainian pilots to train on its JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets as part of a “familiarization program.”

In a televised interview on May 25, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson clarified that Sweden needs these jets for its own defense needs, and therefore will not be giving them to Ukraine.

Jonson didn't mention when or where the training will be held.

Sweden rejected Ukraine's request for Gripen aircraft in February, citing Sweden's own defense needs. Kyiv has repeatedly appealed to its partners for modern aircraft to help secure its airspace.

In May, a fledgling “fighter jet coalition” including the U.K., the U.S., and the Netherlands, among others, pledged to train Ukraine’s pilots on F-16 jet fighters and to provide the planes themselves, while Slovakia and Poland already supplied their Soviet-made MiG-29 aircraft.