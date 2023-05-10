Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Minister: Sweden unable to send Ukraine fighter jets

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2023 4:17 PM 1 min read
Sweden is currently unable to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter aircraft as it doesn't have enough planes to send them abroad, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said on May 9, as cited by national broadcaster SVT.

According to the minister, Sweden's support to Ukraine will now be mainly focused on training and maintenance of the already sent equipment.

Sweden might also participate in operating joint service and repair centers near Ukraine's borders, added Jonson.

On Feb. 15, the defense minister said Sweden had received a request from Ukraine to transfer Gripen multipurpose fighters of the 4th generation, which was being considered. But these aircraft are very important for Sweden's defense, he said.

The Ukrainian government has repeatedly appealed to Western allies to provide modern fighter jets, arguing that air supremacy is necessary to aid its soldiers on the battlefield.

While acknowledging the MiG-29 transfer by Poland and Slovakia as a major help, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said that the Soviet-era fighter jets are "unlikely to be a game-changer at the front."

Denmark says West may decide on fighter jets for Ukraine ‘before summer’
Acting Defense Minister of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen said on April 11 that the West could make a decision on the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine “before the summer” following the delivery of MiG-29 aircraft from Poland and Slovakia.
