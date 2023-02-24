Sweden considers sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, announces nearly $50 million in aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

Stockholm is “open” to providing Kyiv with Leopard tanks, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson told Swedish news agency TT on Feb. 23.

“We are open to that and we are in close dialogue with above all Germany about it,” Jonson said.

Sweden has also announced 520 million Swedish Krona ($49.9 million) to support humanitarian efforts and the energy sector in Ukraine.

According to a press release from Sweden’s Foreign Ministry, 220 million Swedish Krona ($21.1 million) will be dedicated to humanitarian efforts, and 300 million Swedish Krona ($28.8) to an energy fund created for Ukraine.

Earlier in February, Sweden approved $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. The package is reported to include advanced Archer self-propelled artillery systems, Stridsfordon 90 armored personnel carriers, anti-tank weapons, assault rifles, and de-mining equipment.

