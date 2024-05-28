Skip to content
Sweden announces new energy aid package for Ukraine worth $60 million

by Kateryna Hodunova May 28, 2024 2:26 PM 2 min read
Cyclist on the street of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 21, 2024, amid a blackout due to the Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)
The Swedish government on May 28 announced a new energy aid package for Ukraine worth 615 million Swedish krona (around $60 million).

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country. This included the Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

"The new energy aid will help to secure Ukraine's energy supply so that basic public services such as schools, hospitals, transportation, water supply, and business can continue to operate," the statement on the Swedish government website said.

The energy assistance package is financed by the state aid budget and managed by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

The package consists of two parts: 500 million Swedish krona (around $45 million) under the Energy Community's Ukraine Energy Support Fund and another 150 million Swedish krona (around $15 million) through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The aid under the Ukraine Energy Support Fund will be directed to purchase technical equipment.

The financial assistance under the UNDP will be allocated for the construction of energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

"Considering the urgent needs, priority will be given to Kharkiv, but other areas of Ukraine, including Kyiv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv, will also be eligible for support," the statement read.

Ukraine's power generation capacity has decreased by up to 8 gigawatt hours (GWh) and needs nearly $1 billion to compensate, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal previously said Ukraine has allocated over Hr 7.1 billion ($179.4 million) to restore its power grid after the recent Russian strikes.

1:00 PM

Ukraine can use Belgian F-16s only on Ukrainian territory, Belgian PM says.

"Everything which is covered by this agreement... is for the utilization by the Ukrainian defense forces on Ukrainian territory," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo responded to a journalist's question about whether Ukraine will be able to use Belgian F-16 jets to down Russian jets in Russian airspace.
