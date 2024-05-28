Sweden announces new energy aid package for Ukraine worth $60 million

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swedish government on May 28 announced a new energy aid package for Ukraine worth 615 million Swedish krona (around $60 million).

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country. This included the Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

"The new energy aid will help to secure Ukraine's energy supply so that basic public services such as schools, hospitals, transportation, water supply, and business can continue to operate," the statement on the Swedish government website said.

The energy assistance package is financed by the state aid budget and managed by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

The package consists of two parts: 500 million Swedish krona (around $45 million) under the Energy Community's Ukraine Energy Support Fund and another 150 million Swedish krona (around $15 million) through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The aid under the Ukraine Energy Support Fund will be directed to purchase technical equipment.

The financial assistance under the UNDP will be allocated for the construction of energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

"Considering the urgent needs, priority will be given to Kharkiv, but other areas of Ukraine, including Kyiv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv, will also be eligible for support," the statement read.

Ukraine's power generation capacity has decreased by up to 8 gigawatt hours (GWh) and needs nearly $1 billion to compensate, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal previously said Ukraine has allocated over Hr 7.1 billion ($179.4 million) to restore its power grid after the recent Russian strikes.