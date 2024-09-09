Sweden includes Gripen jet spare parts in new $443 million military aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden has included combat boats, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, and Gripen jet spare parts in its latest military aid package for Ukraine, valued at 4.6 billion Swedish krona ($443 million), the Swedish Defense Ministry announced on Sept. 9.

With its 17th military aid package to Ukraine, Sweden is entering a "new phase of military support to Ukraine, with a greater focus on production instead of donation," the Swedish Defense Ministry said.

Transferring Gripen jets to Ukraine is currently "not a viable option, as it would interfere with the prioritized introduction of F-16 fighters," but Sweden is continuing its efforts to establish the conditions to send Gripen jets to Ukraine in the future.

Sweden is therefore "acquiring materiel parts for the JAS 39 Gripen" worth approximately 2.3 billion Swedish krona ($222 million), which are being reused in the construction of the E series of the jet.

"By acquiring new materiel parts, a number of JAS 39C/D will be saved from being dismantled and can – if the Swedish government decides so – be considered for a possible future donation to Ukraine," the Defense Ministry said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said in July that Stockholm was open to providing Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after the completion of the F-16 program, but further steps depend on Kyiv.

The latest package also includes 40 mm ammunition for the Combat Vehicle 90s previously supplied by Sweden, as well as camouflage equipment for the Pansarbandvagn 302s provided in the 16th aid package.

Sweden will also send a number of Robot System 70, a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), anti-tank weapons, winter equipment, and marine equipment worth approximately 500 million Swedish krona ($48 million) due to the threat posed by Russia to Ukrainian merchant vessel traffic in the Black Sea.

To assist the Ukrainian Navy, Sweden will supply six Combat Boat 90s and "two launching trailers that can handle various types of boats," the Defense Ministry said.

Sweden will send "ground combat military equipment," also worth approximately 500 million Swedish krona ($48 million), as well as grenade launchers with ammunition, recoilless rifles with ammunition, and small-calibre ammunition.

Sweden announced in May its 16th military aid package for Ukraine, the largest package of military assistance from Sweden since the full-scale invasion began.

Valued at 13.3 billion Swedish krona ($1.3 billion), the package included two ASC 890 radar reconnaissance and control aircraft, the "entire Swedish stock" of Pansarbandvagn 302 infantry fighting vehicles, artillery shells, anti-air missiles, and materials to help maintain and replenish previously donated military equipment.

The Swedish government also said in May that it was planning to allocate 75 billion Swedish krona ($7 billion) in military support to Ukraine from 2024 to 2026.

The framework could cover future equipment donations, financial contributions, and financial support for the procurement of defense equipment.