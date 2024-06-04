Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Democracy, Government, Politics, Survey
Edit post

43% of Ukrainians see democracy decline, 19% improve, 29% say 'no change,' survey shows

by Martin Fornusek June 4, 2024 2:45 PM 2 min read
The flag of Ukraine flies in front of the building of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on Aug. 24, 2023, in Kyiv. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Around 43% of Ukrainians think that the state of democracy worsened during the five-year tenure of President Volodymyr Zelensky, with 11% linking it to circumstances of wartime and 28% blaming the authorities, according to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published on June 4.

Some 3% of those who think the situation deteriorated blamed both the war and the authorities. About 19% of respondents think that the state of democracy has improved over the past five years, while 29% see no change.

The results of the survey stand in contrast to observations by Freedom House, which said that Ukraine is one of the few countries in the region making successful strides toward democracy.

"Taking into account Ukraine's historical experience and how the five-year terms of previous presidents ended, the current perception is relatively good and leaves space for the president... to maintain a fairly high level of support and optimism in the future," said Anton Hrushetskyi, the executive director of KIIS.

More than 90% of Ukrainians want to see their country as a fully functioning democracy, the KIIS said.

Almost half of the respondents (49%) also believe that the economic situation has deteriorated, with around 16.5% naming the war and 23% erroneous government policies as the main culprit.

Around 17% believe that the economic situation has improved, while 21% think it remained the same.

Talking on the subject of an ideal form of government, 16% of Ukrainians would prefer the parliamentary government, while 13% voiced support for the presidential form.

The majority—58%—prefer a combined form of government, with 31% naming a somewhat more influential parliament and 27% a more dominant president as the ideal form.

Ukraine is a semi-presidential republic, with the president holding executive power together with the cabinet of ministers.

The survey was conducted between May 16 and 22 and included 1,002 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine except for occupied territories.

Poll: 62% of Ukrainians say they are prepared to fight for country
Ukrainians have the highest readiness to fight for their country among other European countries, at 62% of the population, according to a survey by the Sociological Group Rating conducted in 2023 together with Gallup International and published on April 23.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:48 AM

Russia’s FM Lavrov visiting Africa.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Guinea on June 3 as part of his ongoing visits to West Africa. These visits come amid a backdrop of coups and rising discontent with traditional allies such as France and the United States, prompting some countries to shift their alliances towards Moscow.
1:55 AM

Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck seven communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 18 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 3. No casualties were reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.