Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Survey: 89% of Ukrainians ready to keep fighting even if Russia uses tactical nukes

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 13, 2023 5:22 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the results published by the 2023 Munich Security Index, 89% of Ukrainians are prepared to continue fighting against Russia even in the event of a tactical nuclear strike.

The survey, which was conducted in November 2022, revealed that 93% of the population believe that the only acceptable condition for a ceasefire requires the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, even from occupied Crimea.

Only 7% of Ukrainians favor Russian troops withdrawing to the demarcation line, which existed until Feb. 24.

Out of those surveyed, 83% of Ukrainians say they do not feel safe for as long as Vladimir Putin remains head of the Russian Federation.

The survey said 72% of Ukrainians believe that the country's security depends on permanent arms supplies from the West, and 63% responded that NATO membership was a greater security guarantee than EU membership.

In October 2022, 86% of Ukrainians believed that they should continue fighting Russia despite the ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.