Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Environment, Ecocide, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

Study reveals massive greenhouse emissions stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller June 13, 2024 9:45 AM 2 min read
Firefighters extinguish a fire at an oil depot following a Russian drone strike on Feb. 10, 2024, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Viacheslav Mavrychev/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The first two years of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have generated greenhouse gas emissions totaling around 175 million tons of carbon dioxide (C02), a figure higher than the entire yearly output of the Netherlands, said a joint study conducted by Ukraine's Environment Ministry and climate NGOs released on June 13.

Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has caused massive environmental damage, including the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Dam and subsequent flooding, widespread forest fires, and the devastation of wide stretches of farm land.

According to the study, the total damage associated with greenhouse gas emissions from the first two years of the full-scale invasion has exceeded $32 billion.

The figure includes both the direct effects of the war, such as the impact of shelling and bombing, forest fires, and damage to energy infrastructure, as well as its associated impacts, including increased refugee flows, rerouted plane traffic, and the future carbon cost of reconstruction.

Military activity formed a significant portion of the total emissions, at around 51.6 million tons, 35.2 million of which came from the fuel consumption of Russian troops.

The study focused solely on the costs associated with greenhouse gas emissions, which are only a part of the environmental impact of Russia's full-scale war in financial terms.

It also emphasized that the estimated total "relied on conservative assumptions," in part due to the inability to access data from parts of Ukraine under Russian occupation or where fighting is ongoing.

The true total could be much higher, and may be revised at a later date, the study said.

Opinion: Green recovery in Ukraine is a strategic imperative for the EU
Two years of brutal, full-scale invasion by Russia has inflicted severe environmental damage on Ukraine, impacting the country’s rich biodiversity, contaminating land and water resources, and posing a direct threat to public health and safety. Addressing these challenges is crucial for the environme…
The Kyiv IndependentHeidi Hautala
Author: Nate Ostiller
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:18 AM

Italy to host 2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy is prepared to host and organize the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in 2025, according to the website of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:52 PM

US sanctions pro-Russian Moldovan governor.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Evghenia Gutul, the governor of Moldova's Gagauzia region, for her ties to pro-Russian oligarch and politician Ilan Shor, the U.S. Treasury announced on June 12.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.