Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Australia, Ukraine, Russia, Russian war crimes, Prisoners of war, War
Edit post

'Strongest action possible' — Albanese vows to act if Australian fighting for Ukraine was executed by Russia

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 15, 2025 2:59 PM 2 min read
Anthony Albanese, Australia's prime minister, listens during a news conference with Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, not pictured, in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged the "strongest action possible" during a Jan. 15 press conference if reports of an Australian national captured while fighting for Ukraine being executed by Russian forces are confirmed, CNN reported.

Oscar Jenkins, a 32-year-old teacher from Melbourne, was reported captured by Russian forces in December. Ukrainian sources told 7News that Jenkins' body had been found, suggesting he was executed by his captors.

Australia's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador to demand information and stress compliance with international law. Albanese said his government seeks "urgent clarification" and described the reports as "gravely concerning."

"If there has been any harm caused to Oscar Jenkins, that is absolutely reprehensible," Albanese said, as reported by CNN. He did not specify potential actions Canberra might take.

In late December, Russian Telegram channels circulated a video showing Jenkins in military fatigues, interrogated and beaten by his captors. Jenkins is seen providing his name and background as the interrogators question his desire to live.

Jenkins introduces himself in the video as a biology teacher who came to help Ukraine and is now based near Kramatorsk, a city in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, located approximately 700 kilometers (430 miles) east of Kyiv, and 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of the front line.

The Geneva Conventions require humane treatment of prisoners of war (POWs) and prohibit executions, which are classified as war crimes. Russia has repeatedly been accused of violating these laws by summarily executing Ukrainian POWs.

Moscow, however, labels foreign volunteers as "mercenaries" and denies them the protections afforded to POWs under international law.

If confirmed, Jenkins' execution would mark the first instance of an Australian volunteer fighter captured and executed by Russian forces since the full-scale invasion began.

At least six Australians are believed to have been killed fighting for Ukraine. The Australian government and Ukrainian authorities continue to investigate Jenkins' fate.

‘We know who the good guy is’ — Trump’s defense nominee grilled over war in Ukraine
Pete Hegseth’s nomination in November sent shockwaves through Pentagon corridors.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:08 PM

Slovak opposition announces no-confidence vote against PM.

Slovakia's pro-Western opposition parties announced plans to initiate a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico's government, citing concerns over his governance and foreign policy direction, TASR news agency reported on Jan. 14.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.