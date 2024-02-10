Skip to content
Stoltenberg: West must be prepared for 'decades-long confrontation' with Russia

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2024 11:24 AM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 11, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The West does not seek war with Russia, but should still "prepare ourselves for a confrontation that could last decades," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the German newspaper Welt Am Sonntag in an interview published on Feb. 10.

Officials from NATO countries have voiced growing concerns about the alliance's lack of preparedness for a conflict with Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer, the chair of the NATO Military Committee, said in January that civilians in NATO countries should be ready for the prospect of an all-out war with Russia within the next 20 years.

The possibility of direct conflict with Russia is likely dependent on the outcome of the war in Ukraine, Western officials have said.

"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin wins in Ukraine, there is no guarantee that Russian aggression will not spread to other countries," Stoltenberg warned.

NATO must improve its military capabilities, Stoltenberg said, adding that "deterrence only works if it is credible."

Russia's economy is increasingly on a war-footing, Stoltenberg said, and NATO should do more to keep up.

"We need to restore and expand our industrial base more quickly so that we can increase deliveries to Ukraine and replenish our own stocks," Stoltenberg said.

British lawmakers caution that UK military remains unprepared for all-out war
U.K. generals have criticized the hollowing out of the country’s military in recent decades, pointing to a decrease of almost 30,000 service members from the standing army, including reservists, to a current total of 73,000 soldiers.
5:32 AM

Ukraine funding bill moves closer to passage.

The U.S. Senate voted Friday evening local time to move the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan closer to being passed in the upper chamber despite Republican objections. Votes were split 64-19 with only 14 Republicans voting in favor.
2:10 AM

UPDATE: Russian attack on Kharkiv causes mass fire, killing at least 13.

A Russian drone attack struck a gas station in Kharkiv, creating a large fire that engulfed 15 residential homes and killed seven people, including three children, local authorities reported on Feb. 10. At least three people have been reported injured. Over 50 Kharkiv residents, including two children, have been evacuated.
Ukraine news

10:35 PM

Zelensky announces new chief of general staff.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has named Major General Anatoliy Barhilevych as the new Chief of General Staff for Ukraine's Armed Forces, Zelensky announced during his evening address on Feb. 9.
9:28 PM

Danilov: No Ukrainian POWs on crashed Russian Il-76 aircraft.

Despite Russia's claims, there were no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the downed Russian Il-76 transport plane that crashed on Jan. 24, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov told Babel in an interview that was published on Feb. 9.
6:34 PM

Umerov holds first meeting with Syrskyi as chief commander.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held his first meeting with General Oleksandr Syrskyi after his appointment as Ukraine's new commander-in-chief to discuss plans for the country's Armed Forces in 2024, the Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 9.
