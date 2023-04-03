Stoltenberg wants NATO states to pledge 500 million euros yearly to Ukraine Fund

This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wants NATO members to pledge 500 million euros per year for a support fund aimed at assisting Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on April 3.

The support fund would provide both short-term and long-term support, Bloomberg wrote.

The funds would cover a range of supplies, from anti-drone systems to modernizing Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Stoltenberg, as quoted by Bloomberg, explained that the process of "modernizing" Ukraine's Armed Forces involved more than just replacing outdated Soviet-era weaponry. It also entails implementing systemic changes to combat corruption

However, many of the details surrounding the support fund "have yet to be worked out," according to Bloomberg.

Stoltenberg told reporters on April 3 that foreign ministers from NATO member states would be meeting to calculate a multi-year program for Ukraine.