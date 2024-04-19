Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, NATO, War, European allies, Western aid, Air defense, Patriot air defense system
Edit post

Stoltenberg: NATO working to give Ukraine more air defense systems

by Kateryna Hodunova April 19, 2024 11:46 AM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference at NATO headquarters on Feb. 14, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. (Omar Havana / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

NATO members are discussing sending some of their air defense systems to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a press conference after the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting in Capri on April 18.

The event was held amid the upcoming NATO-Ukraine Council meeting on April 19. President Volodymyr Zelensky requested the gathering as Russia intensified its aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities, and the air defense shortage became tangible.

Stoltenberg said that NATO is currently working on providing air defense systems, including Patriot, SAMP/T, NASAMS, AMRAAM, RST systems.

"The Patriot batteries are critical because they are the most advanced," Stoltenberg stressed, adding that NATO is currently discussing with "some specific countries" the potential supply of this equipment.

He added that allies that do not provide Ukraine with air defense systems will be asked to provide financial support.

"Ninety-nine percent of the NATO support has come from NATO allies, but there is a need to do more," Stoltenberg said.

NATO also needs a "more institutionalized and stable" framework for assistance to Ukraine to make it more organized and coordinated, he said.

"In the long run, of course, we cannot continue to be in a situation where Russia is outgunning Ukraine in the way they do now. The Russians are shooting and shooting, and Ukrainians have limited resources to shoot back," Stoltenberg said.

"So, Ukrainians need more."

According to Zelensky, Ukraine needs 25 Patriots to protect the entire country from Russian attacks.

As Kyiv ramped up the calls on allies to receive more air defense systems, Germany announced on April 13 that it would provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot system.

Russia's recent strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure destroyed several thermal power plants across the country, including the Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Scholz hopes NATO countries can deliver 6 more Patriots to Ukraine
There are six additional Patriot systems in NATO countries that could be delivered to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on April 18 following a Special European Council summit in Brussels.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:44 PM

IMF: Ukraine needs $42 billion in budget support for 2024.

Speaking in Washington, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was "confident" this would be achieved but added that fully addressing the country’s economic problems would require ending Russia's full-scale invasion.
9:35 PM

US House Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills.

"We're going to do what's necessary to make sure the national security bill gets over the finish line," House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said. "It's not Johnson's foreign aid package. It's America's foreign aid package in terms of meeting our national security needs."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.