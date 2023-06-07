Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kakhovka Dam
Edit post

Interior Minister: 29 settlements in Kherson Oblast flooded

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 7, 2023 5:40 PM 1 min read
A local resident holding his bike in the flooded streets of Kherson city on June 6. (Photo Credit: STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Due to Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam, 29 settlements in Kherson Oblast have been flooded, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced on June 7.

Of the total number, 19 flooded settlements are in Ukrainian-controlled territory and 10 are under temporary Russian occupation.

Some 1,854 people were evacuated, and up to 1,600 police officers and members of the Emergency Service are deployed in the oblast.

The water level rose by one meter overnight in Kherson and is expected to keep rising throughout the day.

The authorities are working to prevent water shortages and set up the necessary infrastructure, such as wells and aqueducts.

The minister reminded that on June 6, the government allocated 1.5 billion Hr. ($40.6 million) for the construction of new water mains, intended to provide drinking water supplies to Kryvy Rih, Nikopol, and Marganets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The government also allocated 846 million Hr. ($22.8 million) to provide drinking water for Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast on the morning of June 6, sparking a humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Russian forces destroy Kakhovka dam, triggering humanitarian disaster
The dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russian forces, was destroyed on the morning of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported early in the morning…
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.