Interior Minister: 29 settlements in Kherson Oblast flooded

This audio is created with AI assistance

Due to Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam, 29 settlements in Kherson Oblast have been flooded, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced on June 7.

Of the total number, 19 flooded settlements are in Ukrainian-controlled territory and 10 are under temporary Russian occupation.

Some 1,854 people were evacuated, and up to 1,600 police officers and members of the Emergency Service are deployed in the oblast.

The water level rose by one meter overnight in Kherson and is expected to keep rising throughout the day.

The authorities are working to prevent water shortages and set up the necessary infrastructure, such as wells and aqueducts.

The minister reminded that on June 6, the government allocated 1.5 billion Hr. ($40.6 million) for the construction of new water mains, intended to provide drinking water supplies to Kryvy Rih, Nikopol, and Marganets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The government also allocated 846 million Hr. ($22.8 million) to provide drinking water for Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast on the morning of June 6, sparking a humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.