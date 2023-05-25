Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
State Emergency Service: Explosion kills 1, injures 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 25, 2023 10:19 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

One person was killed and another injured due to the explosion of an unidentified ordnance in Kharkiv Oblast on May 25, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

A 39-year-old man from the village of Protopopivka in Kharkiv Oblast died while transporting the explosive in the sidecar of his motorcycle. Another man, aged 45, was injured as a result.

“We appeal to everyone to be extremely careful and always remember the high danger of mines. Ignoring safety rules can lead to irreparable consequences,” State Emergency Service wrote.

"Do not drive on unknown or untested dirt roads. Do not touch any suspicious or unfamiliar objects. Do not visit forests, fields, riverbanks, and other open spaces, especially those where battles were fought or which were under enemy occupation."

PM Shmyhal: Ukraine needs $37 billion for humanitarian demining
Ukraine needs $37.4 billion to carry out humanitarian demining of its lands, the country’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 4, citing an assessment by the World Bank.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
