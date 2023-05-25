State Emergency Service: Explosion kills 1, injures 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

One person was killed and another injured due to the explosion of an unidentified ordnance in Kharkiv Oblast on May 25, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

A 39-year-old man from the village of Protopopivka in Kharkiv Oblast died while transporting the explosive in the sidecar of his motorcycle. Another man, aged 45, was injured as a result.

“We appeal to everyone to be extremely careful and always remember the high danger of mines. Ignoring safety rules can lead to irreparable consequences,” State Emergency Service wrote.

"Do not drive on unknown or untested dirt roads. Do not touch any suspicious or unfamiliar objects. Do not visit forests, fields, riverbanks, and other open spaces, especially those where battles were fought or which were under enemy occupation."