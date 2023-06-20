Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
State Emergency Service: Main evacuation work in Kherson Oblast finished

by Martin Fornusek June 20, 2023 12:59 PM 1 min read
An elderly resident is evacuated from the flooded area by policemen on a stretcher in Kherson on June 7, 2023. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The main part of the evacuation efforts in flood-affected Kherson Oblast has finished, Ukrinfrom reported citing the spokesperson of the State Emergency Service, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, on June 20.

People have begun gradually returning to their homes, Khorunzhyi added.

The collapse of the Kakhovka dam on June 6 triggered a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster, including massive floods in Kherson Oblast. Ukraine's military said that Russian forces destroyed the dam to hinder Ukraine's counteroffensive.

In the past few days, the water has been receding from the flooded areas. As of June 20, four settlements and 818 houses remain flooded on the Ukrainian-controlled western bank of the Dnipro River, and 17 settlements on the Russia-occupied eastern bank.

Some 3,773 people and 284 animals have been evacuated from the affected areas by June 19. At least 17 people have died in the floods.

‘Unity is key.’ Volunteers join forces to save flood-hit Kherson Oblast
While the world was gripped by the horrendous flood that hit Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast after Russian forces destroyed the massive Kakhovka dam over the Dnipro River on June 6, fearless volunteers and regular Ukrainians spent no time doubting they had to step up again. Many rushed directly t…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
