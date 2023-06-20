State Emergency Service: Main evacuation work in Kherson Oblast finished

This audio is created with AI assistance

The main part of the evacuation efforts in flood-affected Kherson Oblast has finished, Ukrinfrom reported citing the spokesperson of the State Emergency Service, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, on June 20.

People have begun gradually returning to their homes, Khorunzhyi added.

The collapse of the Kakhovka dam on June 6 triggered a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster, including massive floods in Kherson Oblast. Ukraine's military said that Russian forces destroyed the dam to hinder Ukraine's counteroffensive.

In the past few days, the water has been receding from the flooded areas. As of June 20, four settlements and 818 houses remain flooded on the Ukrainian-controlled western bank of the Dnipro River, and 17 settlements on the Russia-occupied eastern bank.

Some 3,773 people and 284 animals have been evacuated from the affected areas by June 19. At least 17 people have died in the floods.