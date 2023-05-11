State Bureau of Investigation searches Kyiv City Council offices

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation searched the offices of the Kyiv City Council on May 11, according to the city council's website.

Deputy Mayor and Kyiv City Council Secretary Volodymyr Bondarenko wrote that the search related to the assignment of soldiers to the Kyiv City Council, some of whom also hold positions as deputies there.

According to Bondarenko, all the documents specified in the search warrant had previously been provided to the investigators "without hindrance."

However, Bondarenko added that "attention would be drawn" to any attempts to access offices within the Kyiv City Council, surveillance camera footage, or any other actions not explicitly authorized by the search warrant.

Bondarenko also said law enforcement officers refused to allow anyone to film them or for journalists to enter the premises during their search.

Ukrainska Pravda claimed that their contacts within law enforcement said the search had been conducted "due to evasion of military service by four members of the Kyiv City Council."