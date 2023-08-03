State Bureau of Investigation: Military official helped draft-age men to evade mobilization

This audio is created with AI assistance

The State Bureau of Investigation reported on Aug. 3 that it had detained an official of the Kyiv City Military Administration, who allegedly helped draft-age men to evade mobilization by leaving Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the official, who also holds a managerial position at Ukraine's Land Forces headquarters, took $10,000 from each "client" for issuing a fake certificate of unfitness for military service.

The law enforcement detained the official while he was handing over forged documents granting the right to leave Ukraine to three persons, for which he received $30,000.

The State Bureau of Investigation searched the suspect's offices and the place of residence and confiscated over $48,000 from him.

The official is suspected under Article 332-3 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which covers illegal transportation of people across the state border. If convicted, he may face up to nine years in prison.

On Aug. 2, the Interior Ministry wrote that a military enlistment officer in Zakarpattia Oblast was under investigation for forcing soldiers to build his private house and acquiring Russian state symbols.

The Security Service of Ukraine caught a corrupt official on Aug. 1 who demanded bribes from contractors to repair military barracks in Odesa Oblast.