State Bureau of Investigation: Military official helped draft-age men to evade mobilization

by Dinara Khalilova August 3, 2023 6:28 PM 1 min read
The official of the Kyiv City Military Administration, who allegedly helped draft-age men to evade mobilization by leaving Ukraine, detained by law enforcement officers on Aug. 3, 2023. (The State Bureau of Investigation)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The State Bureau of Investigation reported on Aug. 3 that it had detained an official of the Kyiv City Military Administration, who allegedly helped draft-age men to evade mobilization by leaving Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the official, who also holds a managerial position at Ukraine's Land Forces headquarters, took $10,000 from each "client" for issuing a fake certificate of unfitness for military service.

The law enforcement detained the official while he was handing over forged documents granting the right to leave Ukraine to three persons, for which he received $30,000.

The State Bureau of Investigation searched the suspect's offices and the place of residence and confiscated over $48,000 from him.

The official is suspected under Article 332-3 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which covers illegal transportation of people across the state border. If convicted, he may face up to nine years in prison.

On Aug. 2, the Interior Ministry wrote that a military enlistment officer in Zakarpattia Oblast was under investigation for forcing soldiers to build his private house and acquiring Russian state symbols.

The Security Service of Ukraine caught a corrupt official on Aug. 1 who demanded bribes from contractors to repair military barracks in Odesa Oblast.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast military enlistment head suspected of illicit enrichment
Law enforcement officers searched the office and properties of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast military enlistment head, suspected of illicit enrichment, the National Police reported on Aug. 1.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
