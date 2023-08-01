Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
SBU uncovers extortion scheme at Odesa military barracks

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 1, 2023 7:42 PM 1 min read
The SBU detained suspects of an extortion scheme in Odesa Oblast, where military officials demanded bribes from contractors. Aug. 1, 2023. (Source: SBU/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Aug. 1 that it had caught a corrupt official, who demanded bribes from contractors for the repair of military barracks in Odesa Oblast.  

The military official's subordinate, who conducted "negotiations" with businesses and dealt with transferring the money, was caught by the SBU while receiving a bribe.

The repair company paid the money to win a contract to install lighting in military buildings in Odesa Oblast.

According to the SBU, military officials in the region "regularly demanded 'kickbacks' from contractors who fulfilled state orders for repair work" at military facilities.

The SBU believes that the bribes amounted to more than Hr 400,000 ($10,800), which was 20% of the total value of the contract to repair the buildings.

The SBU stated that an investigation with the police is ongoing to bring those involved to justice. If convicted, they could face up to 10 years in prison.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
