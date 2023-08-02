Military enlistment officer investigated over abuse of power, Russian symbols

This audio is created with AI assistance

A military enlistment officer in Zakarpattia Oblast is under investigation for forcing soldiers to build his private house and acquiring Russian state symbols, the Interior Ministry reported on Aug. 2.

The house was registered under the name of a close relative of the suspect.

At the construction site, the police found military personnel who were building the house for their superior during working hours.

During the searches, law enforcement seized official documents, precious metals, and money.

Furthermore, prohibited symbols were confiscated from the suspect. These include St. George ribbons - a symbol used by Russia and its proxies, as well as a Russian flag, clothing with Russian state symbols, and personal documents issued in the territory of Russia, the Interior Ministry said.

The suspect faces imprisonment for up to twelve years, according to the ministry.