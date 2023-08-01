Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast military enlistment head suspected of illicit enrichment

by Dinara Khalilova August 1, 2023 5:51 PM 1 min read
The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast military enlistment head Anatolii Pikalo, accused of illegal enrichment, and law enforcement officers during the searches at Pikalo's properties. (Ukraine's National Police)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Law enforcement officers searched the office and properties of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast military enlistment head, suspected of illicit enrichment, the National Police reported on Aug. 1.

According to the investigation, during Russia's full-scale invasion, the official and his relatives acquired property worth around $350,000, which significantly exceeds his legal income.

The National Police's press service didn't disclose the suspect's name, but it is known from open sources that the chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast military recruitment office is Anatolii Pikalo.

At the time of the all-out war, Pikalo allegedly registered several cars and two apartments in Dnipro for his father.

He also registered an enterprise for a family member, which purchased non-residential premises of about 500 square meters, the National Police wrote. "However, no income reports from the business entity were submitted to the tax authorities."

The investigation is ongoing. If convicted of illegal enrichment, Pikalo may face up to 10 years in prison.

Earlier, the former head of Odesa's military enlistment office, Yevhen Borysov, was charged with illicit enrichment and violating the order of military service, later taken into custody.

After journalists discovered that Borysov's family had purchased property worth $4.5 million in Spain during the war, President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered a nationwide inspection of military enlistment offices.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
