Border guards: Romanian farmers block movement of trucks on Ukrainian border

Romanian farmers are blocking the movement of trucks on the border with Ukraine through the Siret checkpoint, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported on Jan. 13.

According to the State Border Guard Service, "the reasons and approximate duration of the blockade are unknown." However, the movement of passenger cars, buses, and pedestrians is being carried out as usual.

"Currently, there are no significant queues of freight vehicles towards Ukraine. Eight hundred twenty-five vehicles are registered in the electronic line for exiting Ukraine," the agency added.

Romania's Siret border checkpoint is across from Ukraine's Porubne border checkpoint in Chernivtsi Oblast.

This follows Polish truckers blocking four crossings with Ukraine in November in protest of the EU's liberalization of transit rules for Ukrainian truckers.

That blockade resulted in huge lines on both sides of the border, stranding drivers in freezing temperatures.