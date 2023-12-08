Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Podcasts, Poland
Edit post

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 37 – What's behind the crisis at Ukraine-Poland border?

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Liliane Bivings December 8, 2023 1:55 PM 1 min read
The 37th episode of "This Week in Ukraine" features Kyiv Independent business editor Liliane Bivings, who discusses the partial blockade at the Ukraine-Poland border crossings. "This Week in Ukraine" is a weekly podcast hosted by the Kyiv Independent' reporter Anastasiia Lapatina, and is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday. (Cover image by Nizar Al-Rifai)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Episode #37 is dedicated to the trucker protests that have been blockading several border crossings at Ukraine-Poland border for over a month.

Anastasiia is joined by the Kyiv Independent business reporter Liliane Bivings.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other platforms.

"This Week in Ukraine" is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

It is edited by Anthony Bartaway and Alex Kisly.

“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina, Liliane Bivings
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.