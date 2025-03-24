The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Keir Starmer, United Kingdom, Peacekeepers, Ukraine, Peace Plan, Peace Talks, Ceasefire
Edit post

Starmer's 'coalition of the willing’ Ukraine peace plan dismissed as 'political theatre,' Telegraph reports

by Yuliia Taradiuk March 24, 2025 1:49 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, left, and Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, ahead of a summit in London, UK, on Sunday, March 2, 2025 (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's "coalition of the willing" peace plan for Ukraine has been criticized by British military officials as "political theatre," the Telegraph reported on March 23, citing several military sources.

Starmer has called for countries to join a coalition of the willing that will include "planes in the air and boots on the ground" in an effort to secure a successful ceasefire in Ukraine. He previously stressed that the coalition would need "strong U.S. backing" to succeed.

Over 30 countries have expressed willingness to contribute to the coalition's peacekeeping force, Starmer's spokesperson said on March 17, confirming that the initiative has moved into an "operational phase."

On March 21,  it was also reported the U.K. could deploy either Typhoon or U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets to conduct air patrols, given their advanced air-to-air capabilities.

But speaking to the Telegraph, a senior British army source called Starmer’s plan "political theater" without a "defined military end-state or military-strategic planning assumptions."

"Starmer got ahead of himself with talk of boots on the ground before he knew what he was talking about, which is why we hear less about it now and more about jets and vessels which are easier to do and don’t need basing in Ukraine," the source said.

Another military source described the situation as a political move with "no military sense," adding that Russia and the U.S. do not support the U.K.-led coalition.

They added there is much uncertainty regarding the role of a "10,000-international force based in the west of the country over 400km (250 miles) from the front line."

The Chief of the Defence Staff Antony Radakin dismissed criticism of the plans and stated that "no one should be in any doubt that this work is critical and substantial."

On March 24, ⁠Radakin and the service chiefs will meet their French counterparts at the UK Defense Ministry's Whitehall headquarters.

On March 21, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, speaking with American far-right political commentator Tucker Carlson, also rubbished Starmer’s plan for a special coalition force to support a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Witkoff called Starmer’s plan "simplistic" and a "posture and a pose." He said he does not believe that Russia wants to further invade Europe or even absorb all of Ukraine.  

"There is this sort of notion that we have all got to be like Winston Churchill. Russians are going to march across Europe. That is preposterous by the way," he told Carlson.

Trump says efforts to end Ukraine war ‘somewhat under control’ just hours before deadly Russian drone strike on Kyiv
“I don’t think there’s anybody in the world that’s going to stop (Putin) except me,” Trump said shortly before three people were killed in Kyiv by Russian drones.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Yuliia Taradiuk

Most popular

News Feed

10:01 PM

Putin does not 'want to take all of Europe,' Witkoff says.

In an interview with Fox News on March 23, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff discussed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing his optimism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.