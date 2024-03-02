Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Kupiansk, War, Drone attack
UPDATE: Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills 1

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2024 2:36 AM 1 min read
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of March 2, 2024. (Suspilne Kharkiv)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

A Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast killed one man, local authorities reported on March 2.

The 76-year-old man died under the rubble of his house after a Russian drone struck his home in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast at around 12:10 a.m. local time. Regional police also told local media that an elderly woman was evacuated from a nearby house.

Earlier tonight, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced that a drone attack on the city of Kharkiv, the regional capital, destroyed four cars and damaged the windows of at least ten residential buildings. No casualties have been reported in the city.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, residents of Kharkiv Oblast have faced near-daily attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion. Part of the region was also occupied in early February 2022 before its liberation in early September.

More than 20,000 buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv since Feb. 24, 2022, according to Ukrainian government figures.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian, Czech interior ministers meet in Lviv.

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakusan traveled to Lviv to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Ihor Klymenko and sign a declaration on directions of cooperation between their departments, Klymenko said on March 1.
5:46 PM

Bloomberg: Macron-Scholz split hurting Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are not getting along, and Macron's recent suggestion of a possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine has further fueled the disagreement, Bloomberg reported on March 1, citing unnamed officials familiar with the matter.
