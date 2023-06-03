Spokesperson: Washington more focused on military aid than NATO accession for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre avoided a question on June 3 on U.S. support for Ukraine's NATO accession, saying that Washington believes in an open-door policy for the alliance but is currently focused more on providing tangible aid to Ukraine.

In recent days, the U.S. announced another aid package for Ukraine for a sum of $300 million.

"Any Alliance decision is between the 31 Allies and the aspirant country," Jean-Pierre said.

NATO members remain divided on the subject of Ukraine's membership, as President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his call for Ukraine to join the alliance at the European Political Community meeting in Moldova, as alliance members met in Norway.

The U.S. and Germany want to avoid increasing the likelihood of direct war with Russia, even as Eastern European allies champion Ukraine's cause.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the same day that there was "no point" in him attending the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, unless the alliance offers a membership invitation or "some kind of signal."

NATO agreed that Ukraine would eventually join the alliance in 2008, but Kyiv has yet to receive a membership action plan.