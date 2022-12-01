Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Spain's PM sent letter bomb similar to one exploded in Ukraine’s embassy.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 1, 2022 2:55 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The country's Interior Ministry said security services intercepted and neutralized an envelope with a minor explosive sent to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Spain's Interior Ministry ordered to increase security measures around public and diplomatic buildings.

The report comes after similar packages were discovered in the Torrejon de Ardoz satellite center in Madrid, which provides intelligence information to Ukraine's Armed Forces, and at the headquarters of Spanish weapons manufacturer Instalaza producing rocket launchers for Ukraine.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that another explosive device had been addressed to Spain’s Defense Ministry.

The bombing attacks began on Nov. 30, when a letter containing an explosive was sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid. One of the employees received minor injuries while inspecting the envelope that exploded after having arrived at the premise, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko.

The High Court already opened a probe into the attack. According to Spanish police, both the characteristics of the envelopes and their content are similar in all five cases.

According to Spanish media, officials are investigating the bombings to have a possible link to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.