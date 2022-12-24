Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

One wounded in explosion at Ukrainian Embassy in Spain

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 30, 2022 4:09 pm
Share

An explosion occurred at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko reported on Nov. 30.

One of the embassy employees received minor injuries while inspecting an envelope that exploded after having arrived at the premise, Nikolenko said. He is being provided with the necessary medical assistance and there are no threats to his life.

The spokesperson added that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appealed to his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares to take urgent measures regarding the investigation of the attack on the Ukrainian diplomatic mission.

“The minister also emphasized that whoever was behind organizing this explosion, they will not succeed in intimidating Ukrainian diplomats or stop their daily work on strengthening Ukraine and countering Russian aggression,” Nikolenko reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK