One wounded in explosion at Ukrainian Embassy in Spain

An explosion occurred at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko reported on Nov. 30.

One of the embassy employees received minor injuries while inspecting an envelope that exploded after having arrived at the premise, Nikolenko said. He is being provided with the necessary medical assistance and there are no threats to his life.

The spokesperson added that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appealed to his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares to take urgent measures regarding the investigation of the attack on the Ukrainian diplomatic mission.

“The minister also emphasized that whoever was behind organizing this explosion, they will not succeed in intimidating Ukrainian diplomats or stop their daily work on strengthening Ukraine and countering Russian aggression,” Nikolenko reported.