Spain to send Ukraine first Leopard 2 tanks next week

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 23, 2023 9:01 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Spain’s Defense Ministry reported on March 23 it would transfer the first six of ten Leopard 2 main battle tanks it has pledged for Ukraine by the end of the next week.

The tanks have been undergoing final checks at a factory near the Spanish city of Seville and will be sent to Ukraine after the last firing tests are completed, according to the ministry.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles visited the factory, saying four more Leopard 2A4 tanks committed to Kyiv will soon arrive there for inspection and testing.

Initially, Spain promised to hand over six of its German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine but then increased its commitment to ten combat vehicles.

Reuters reported on March 13 that fifty-five Ukrainian soldiers had completed training on Leopards in Spain.

Spain is part of a coalition including Germany, Poland, Norway, and Canada that has promised to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The US and the UK have also pledged tanks.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
