Thursday, March 16, 2023

Spain pledges 4 additional Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 15, 2023 11:37 pm
Spain will transfer an additional 4 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, bringing the total to 10, El Espanol reported on March 15.

According to Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, as cited by El Espanol, the first batch of 6 tanks will be sent to Ukraine "in the near future." The tanks are still undergoing repairs at a defense industry facility in Seville.

In February, the Spanish government acknowledged that they might send up to 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. 

Fifty-five Ukrainian soldiers completed tank training in Spain, Reuters reported on March 13.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

