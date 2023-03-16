Reuters: Ukrainian soldiers complete Leopard tank training in Spain

Ukrainian soldiers completed training to operate Leopard 2 tanks in Spain, Reuters reported on March 13.

Fifty-five Ukrainian soldiers departed for Spain in February, including 40 tank crew members and 15 mechanical specialists.

A Spanish soldier who took part in the training noted that the soldiers were "well-prepared" to return to the battlefield and that similarities with tank systems that Ukrainians were already familiar with made the training easier.

On Feb. 23, the Spanish government acknowledged that it might send up to 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.