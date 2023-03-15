Spain pledges 4 additional Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Spain will transfer an additional 4 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, bringing the total to 10, El Espanol reported on March 15.

According to Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, as cited by El Espanol, the first batch of 6 tanks will be sent to Ukraine "in the near future." The tanks are still undergoing repairs at a defense industry facility in Seville.

In February, the Spanish government acknowledged that they might send up to 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Fifty-five Ukrainian soldiers completed tank training in Spain, Reuters reported on March 13.