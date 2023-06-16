Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
South African president: 'Missiles do not work well to establish peace'

by Martin Fornusek June 16, 2023 9:00 PM 2 min read
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa during a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine on June 16, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo credit: Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the Russian missiles that struck Kyiv on June 16 are not helping the peace efforts, Ukrinform wrote on June 16.

"Today, during our visit, we heard missile strikes. Such activities do not work very well to establish peace, that is why we are talking about the need for de-escalation on both sides so that peace can come and the problems can be settled," Ramaphosa said at a joint press conference of the African delegation and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ramaphosa and other African leaders arrived in Kyiv today on June 16 under the African Peace Mission.

While the group was visiting the mass grave of civilians killed in Bucha, Russian forces launched an air strike against the capital and Kyiv Oblast. All six Kinzhal and six Kalibr missiles were shot down but the debris injured at least four people.

At the press conference, Zelensky said that the attack showed Russia's "disdain for peace efforts and for all world leaders who are trying to protect the world from aggression."

"Russia is the only source of war and the only reason why the consequences of this war harm the whole world - different peoples on all continents," he said.

Earlier today, the EU commented that the strike should make the African leaders realize who is the aggressor.

According to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia was sending a message that it wants "more war, not peace."

Ramaphosa's spokesperson tweeted that the delegation "didn't hear the sirens or explosions" and that the "program is proceeding as planned."

Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
