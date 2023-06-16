South African president: 'Missiles do not work well to establish peace'

This audio is created with AI assistance

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the Russian missiles that struck Kyiv on June 16 are not helping the peace efforts, Ukrinform wrote on June 16.

"Today, during our visit, we heard missile strikes. Such activities do not work very well to establish peace, that is why we are talking about the need for de-escalation on both sides so that peace can come and the problems can be settled," Ramaphosa said at a joint press conference of the African delegation and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ramaphosa and other African leaders arrived in Kyiv today on June 16 under the African Peace Mission.

While the group was visiting the mass grave of civilians killed in Bucha, Russian forces launched an air strike against the capital and Kyiv Oblast. All six Kinzhal and six Kalibr missiles were shot down but the debris injured at least four people.

At the press conference, Zelensky said that the attack showed Russia's "disdain for peace efforts and for all world leaders who are trying to protect the world from aggression."

"Russia is the only source of war and the only reason why the consequences of this war harm the whole world - different peoples on all continents," he said.

Earlier today, the EU commented that the strike should make the African leaders realize who is the aggressor.

According to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia was sending a message that it wants "more war, not peace."

Ramaphosa's spokesperson tweeted that the delegation "didn't hear the sirens or explosions" and that the "program is proceeding as planned."