Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Religion, Security Service of Ukraine, SBU
Edit post

Sources: SBU carries out searches of high-ranking priest of Moscow-linked church

by Martin Fornusek April 12, 2024 12:13 PM 1 min read
Mykola Danylevych, an archpriest of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP). (Mykola Danylevych/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out searches at the premises of Archpriest Mykola Danylevych, a senior member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), on the morning of April 12, sources in law enforcement agencies told the Kyiv Independent.

The Moscow Patriarchate-linked church has been repeatedly accused of aligning with the Russian government during the war, which the church's leadership denied.

Danylevych is the deputy head of the UOC-MP's synodal department for external relations.

The sources did not clarify what Danylevych is suspected of but said that the archpriest had displayed support for the "Russian world" ideology and justified Russian aggression.

The sources noted that in 2017, Danylevych took part in a delegation of pro-Russian oligarch Vadym Novynskyi that sought to convince Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew not to grant the tomos of autocephaly (signifying a decree of canonical autonomy) to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).

Bartholomew, the archbishop of Constantinople and the highest-ranking cleric of the Eastern Orthodox Church, granted the tomos to the OCU in 2019.

The UOC-MP has yet to comment on the reported searches.

Opinion: What should Ukraine do about its Russia-linked church?
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), presented a “revolutionary” order on March 27: “The Present and Future of the Russian World.” The order claims: “From a spiritual and moral point of view, a special military operation (Russia’s term for its war against Ukrai…
The Kyiv IndependentVictor Tregubov
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:59 AM

Lukashenko, Putin hold 4-hour meeting in Moscow.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a nearly four-hour meeting until late on April 11, according to Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti.
4:34 AM

Ukrainian Railways initiates construction of major European routes.

In an effort to facilitate integration with the European Union, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) has initiated the construction of a European-gauge railway, stretching from the Ukrainian border town of Chop in Zakarpattia Oblast to its administrative center, Uzhhorod.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.