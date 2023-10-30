Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Slovak PM Fico gives conditions for approval of Ukraine aid

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 30, 2023 5:11 PM 2 min read
Robert Fico at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia on Oct. 2, 2023. (Vladimir Simicek/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovakia's newly appointed Prime Minister Robert Fico set conditions on which he would approve of future aid to Ukraine, Fico wrote on Oct. 27.

Chief among the conditions that Fico cited was ensuring that European Union funds, including those from Slovakia, would not be "misappropriated."

Fico has previously expressed his concern about corruption in Ukraine, considering it a potential stumbling block in Slovakia's continued support, which he reiterated in his post.

In addition, Fico also requested that some of the collective EU funding be used "to restore Slovak infrastructure in border areas and to support Slovak companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine."

Fico has previously ruled out the possibility of Slovakia providing any future military aid to Ukraine, a position that he regularly repeated during the electoral campaign.

Slovakia has provided Ukraine with extensive humanitarian and military assistance under the previous governments, including artillery, fighter jets, and other support.

Nonetheless, Slovakia will continue sending humanitarian assistance, Fico said on Oct. 26.

Fico characterized the EU's aid to Ukraine as "brutal financial support," but it is unclear what exactly he meant by that phrase.

After a campaign based largely on a pro-Russian, populist platform, Fico's SMER (Direction) party narrowly won Slovakia's parliamentary election on Sept. 30. He was officially appointed prime minister on Oct. 25.

In addition to cutting off military support for Ukraine and conditioning humanitarian aid, Fico has also opposed sanctions on Russia and repeated false talking points about Ukraine often used in Russian propaganda.

Opinion: Slovak election results threaten Europe’s united front
Slovakia’s early parliamentary elections on Sept. 30 resulted in a clear victory for pro-Kremlin politician Robert Fico and his party, SMER. While we don’t know which parties will form the government, scenarios in which Fico is not the strongest party leader of the ruling coalition are not really
The Kyiv IndependentMatej Kandrík

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
