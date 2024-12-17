Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Slovakia, Ukraine, Gas, Russian gas, Energy, Business
Edit post

Slovak energy company, partners call for continued gas transit via Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2024 2:00 PM 2 min read
This picture, taken on Jan. 6, 2009, shows gas valves and gas pipelines at the delivery station in the Slovak village Plavecky Stvrtok.(Samuel Kubani Samuel Kubani/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovakia's state-owned energy company SPP and its partners in Hungary, Italy, and Austria called for continued gas transit through Ukraine in a declaration published on Dec. 17.

The agreement under which Russian gas transits to the EU via Ukrainian territory is set to expire on Dec. 31. Kyiv said it has no intention of prolonging the deal as Moscow continues to wage its all-out war.

"The declaration, drafted by the SPP, is meant to support the continuation of gas transit through Ukrainian territory and to sustain its gas infrastructure since it is the most advantageous solution not only for European buyers but for Ukraine itself," the company said in a statement.

The document will be presented to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen so that she can receive "first-hand information about the threat to the energy and economic security in our region," the statement read.

SPP chairman Vojtech Ferencz said that replacing the entire volume of gas transiting from Ukraine would cost the company an additional 150 million euros ($157 million).

Cutting the transit will also increase gas prices ahead of the coming winter and can reduce profits of SPP's subsidiary Eustream, which cooperates with Ukrainian gas companies, Ferencz added.

Despite Europe's efforts to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels in the wake of a full-scale invasion, many countries remain heavily dependent on Russian gas, with Slovakia, Hungary, and Austria among the main buyers.

Only in June this year did the EU approve the first sanctions against the Russian gas industry, targeting liquefied natural gas (LNG) rather than pipeline gas.

Following discussions with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal said Kyiv is open to negotiating gas transit for any origin except Russian.

"To this effect, if the European Commission officially approaches Ukraine about the transit of any gas other than Russian, we naturally will discuss it and are ready to reach an appropriate agreement," Shmyhal noted in a statement.

Fico, ahead of his talks with Shmyhal, emphasized that maintaining gas transit is not solely a bilateral concern for Ukraine’s neighbors but an issue affecting the entire European Union.

Ukraine’s gas transit operator prepared for Russian attacks after transit deal expires, operator says
With a deal to transport Russian gas through Ukraine expiring at the end of 2024, Ukraine’s gas transit network could soon come under Russian attacks, warned Dmytro Lyppa, CEO of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.