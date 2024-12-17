Slovak energy company, partners call for continued gas transit via Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovakia's state-owned energy company SPP and its partners in Hungary, Italy, and Austria called for continued gas transit through Ukraine in a declaration published on Dec. 17.

The agreement under which Russian gas transits to the EU via Ukrainian territory is set to expire on Dec. 31. Kyiv said it has no intention of prolonging the deal as Moscow continues to wage its all-out war.

"The declaration, drafted by the SPP, is meant to support the continuation of gas transit through Ukrainian territory and to sustain its gas infrastructure since it is the most advantageous solution not only for European buyers but for Ukraine itself," the company said in a statement.

The document will be presented to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen so that she can receive "first-hand information about the threat to the energy and economic security in our region," the statement read.

SPP chairman Vojtech Ferencz said that replacing the entire volume of gas transiting from Ukraine would cost the company an additional 150 million euros ($157 million).

Cutting the transit will also increase gas prices ahead of the coming winter and can reduce profits of SPP's subsidiary Eustream, which cooperates with Ukrainian gas companies, Ferencz added.

Despite Europe's efforts to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels in the wake of a full-scale invasion, many countries remain heavily dependent on Russian gas, with Slovakia, Hungary, and Austria among the main buyers.

Only in June this year did the EU approve the first sanctions against the Russian gas industry, targeting liquefied natural gas (LNG) rather than pipeline gas.

Following discussions with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal said Kyiv is open to negotiating gas transit for any origin except Russian.

"To this effect, if the European Commission officially approaches Ukraine about the transit of any gas other than Russian, we naturally will discuss it and are ready to reach an appropriate agreement," Shmyhal noted in a statement.

Fico, ahead of his talks with Shmyhal, emphasized that maintaining gas transit is not solely a bilateral concern for Ukraine’s neighbors but an issue affecting the entire European Union.