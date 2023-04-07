Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Slovak defense minister: Russian technicians possibly sabotaged Ukraine-bound MiGs

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 7, 2023 3:57 PM 1 min read
Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad gives a press conference on Dec. 19, in Bratislava, Slovakia. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian technicians, who were present at the Slovak air base in Sliač until last year, may have deliberately damaged Slovak MiG-29 jet fighters that Bratislava recently supplied to Ukraine.

“They were able to fly, but that doesn’t mean they were also capable of combat,” Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said after opposition leader Robert Fico criticized the transfer of the jets.

"The defects appeared only in those parts accessed by Russians,” Nad said.

Naď showed confidence, however, that the Ukrainian side will be able to make the aircraft fully operational.

“They have pilots, spare parts, and a company that has worked on MiGs since the Soviet times,” the minister told Denník N.

While the police investigation could not definitely prove intent on the side of the technicians, defects were found only in the aircraft parts accessed by the Russians.

The Russian experts were present in the country based on a long-term contract between Bratislava and Moscow. According to the Slovak Air Force General Ľubomír Svoboda, their presence was necessary for serious repairs, as they possessed greater know-how of MiGs than Slovak personnel.

This allowed the Slovak side to conduct high-level repairs at home rather than sending the jets to Russia.

However, Svoboda showed suspicions about their intent in an interview with Denník N: “They gave us an engine that was meant to work for 350 hours. It lasted only 70 hours.”

This is not the first time Slovakia had issues with Russian military hardware. The Slovak military was forced to ground its Mi-17 helicopters in 2018 due to “falsified repair documentation.”

Slovakia handed over all of its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine on March 23.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.