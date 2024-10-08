Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Slovakia, ammunition, Western aid, Artillery, Central Europe
Edit post

Ammunition crowd-funded by Slovak citizens already in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek October 8, 2024 10:23 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: 155 mm artillery shells that are ready to be shipped are stored at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on April 12, 2023. (Hannah Beier/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ammunition paid for by a Slovak fundraising campaign has been delivered to Ukraine and is in the hands of the Ukrainian military, the Novinky outlet reported on Oct. 7, citing the initiative's founder.

The "Ammunition for Ukraine" campaign has raised almost 4.5 million euros ($4.9 million) for the Czech artillery initiative after the Slovak government refused to participate. Around 4 million euros have been spent, while the remaining 500,000 euros will be used soon by the end of the year.

Bratislava's government took a sharp foreign policy turn under populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has broadly criticized military aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

"What we can say is that it's about 135 pallets, or 122 metric tons of ammunition, that has been delivered on six trucks," the initiative's founder, Fedor Blascak, told Novinky.

"This is a clear signal from Slovaks. Some 70,000 Slovaks took part in the campaign and continue to regularly contribute to the ammunition so that Ukraine can defend itself against the aggressor," said Marian Kulich from the partner group Peace for Ukraine.

Fico previously dismissed the initiative as "symbolic" and said it would not impact the situation on the front line.

While the Slovak government refused to participate, several countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Canada, Poland, France, Denmark, and Slovenia, have contributed funds to the Czech initiative.

Kyiv said it had already received one-third of the 500,000 155 mm artillery shells pledged this year.

Slovak PM wants to ‘restore relations’ with Russia after war ends
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he plans to resume “economic and standard relations” with Russia after the end of Moscow’s war against Ukraine, the RTVS broadcaster reported on Oct. 3.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.