Ammunition crowd-funded by Slovak citizens already in Ukraine

Ammunition paid for by a Slovak fundraising campaign has been delivered to Ukraine and is in the hands of the Ukrainian military, the Novinky outlet reported on Oct. 7, citing the initiative's founder.

The "Ammunition for Ukraine" campaign has raised almost 4.5 million euros ($4.9 million) for the Czech artillery initiative after the Slovak government refused to participate. Around 4 million euros have been spent, while the remaining 500,000 euros will be used soon by the end of the year.

Bratislava's government took a sharp foreign policy turn under populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has broadly criticized military aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

"What we can say is that it's about 135 pallets, or 122 metric tons of ammunition, that has been delivered on six trucks," the initiative's founder, Fedor Blascak, told Novinky.

"This is a clear signal from Slovaks. Some 70,000 Slovaks took part in the campaign and continue to regularly contribute to the ammunition so that Ukraine can defend itself against the aggressor," said Marian Kulich from the partner group Peace for Ukraine.

Fico previously dismissed the initiative as "symbolic" and said it would not impact the situation on the front line.

While the Slovak government refused to participate, several countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Canada, Poland, France, Denmark, and Slovenia, have contributed funds to the Czech initiative.

Kyiv said it had already received one-third of the 500,000 155 mm artillery shells pledged this year.