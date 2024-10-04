Shooting down Russian targets over Ukraine by NATO countries will 'involve' US in war, Pentagon says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Shooting down Russian missiles and drones from NATO territory over Ukraine would involve the United States in Moscow's full-scale war, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said at a briefing on Oct. 3.

When asked why the West could not help Ukraine shoot down Russian missiles as it did during Iran's recent attack on Israel, Singh said that these are "two very different landscapes and battlefields."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine's neighboring NATO countries could help shoot down Russian aerial targets over Ukraine too, but the partners "are not yet ready" for this.

"What works in the skies of the Middle East and helps Israel's defense can work just as well in the skies of our part of Europe – in Ukraine – helping to save lives," he said on Oct. 3.

"There are specific technical solutions and fully effective tactics for this."

Iran reportedly launched more than 180 missiles at Israel on Oct. 1 amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Russia regularly attacks Ukraine with dozens of Iranian Shahed-type drones and missiles, targeting civilian infrastructure.

According to Singh, Ukraine has successfully used air defense and other capabilities to continue to take back its territory, and Washington is aware of what other capabilities may be needed.

"The president has made a commitment that the United States is not putting boots on the ground into Ukraine, but we are supporting Ukraine in their efforts to take back their sovereign territory," she said.

Asked if shooting down Russian air targets from Poland or Romania would be putting boots on the ground, Singh said, "that would be involving us in a war in a different way."

"And right now, we feel that Ukraine has been able to successfully defend against Russian strikes to their cities, to their populations, to their infrastructure. And we're going to continue to make sure that they have the support that they need to do that," she added.

On several occasions, Romanian authorities have uncovered drone wreckage near their border with Ukraine in the Danube River region. Airspace violations by Russian drones or missiles have been reported also by Moldova, Latvia, and Poland.

According to available information, none of the said countries attempted to intercept Russian projectiles.