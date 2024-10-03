Russia launches mass drone attack on Ukraine, 15 drones downed in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

About 15 Russian drones were detected and shot down near Kyiv overnight on Oct. 3, city authorities said.

The air raid alert in Ukraine’s capital lasted 5.5 hours, with explosions reported in Kyiv and surrounding areas.

Drone attacks on Kyiv have increased in recent weeks, with Russia launching several groups of drones at night, approaching from various directions and altitudes, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"The enemy launched the first groups of drones before midnight, but more and more UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were constantly added throughout the night," authorities reported on Oct. 3.

"Nevertheless, none of the Russian drones reached their target."

Debris from downed drones fell in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district. No damage or injuries were reported.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 105 Shahed-type drones across Ukraine overnight. Seventy-eight were shot down across 15 oblasts, while 23 were lost to electronic warfare, and one flew toward Belarus, the statement said.