Russia launches mass drone attack on Ukraine, 15 drones downed in Kyiv

by Kateryna Denisova October 3, 2024 9:35 AM 1 min read
A view of the Motherland Monument illuminated by the colors of the Ukrainian flag in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 23, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
About 15 Russian drones were detected and shot down near Kyiv overnight on Oct. 3, city authorities said.

The air raid alert in Ukraine’s capital lasted 5.5 hours, with explosions reported in Kyiv and surrounding areas.

Drone attacks on Kyiv have increased in recent weeks, with Russia launching several groups of drones at night, approaching from various directions and altitudes, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"The enemy launched the first groups of drones before midnight, but more and more UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were constantly added throughout the night," authorities reported on Oct. 3.

"Nevertheless, none of the Russian drones reached their target."

Debris from downed drones fell in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district. No damage or injuries were reported.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 105 Shahed-type drones across Ukraine overnight. Seventy-eight were shot down across 15 oblasts, while 23 were lost to electronic warfare, and one flew toward Belarus, the statement said.

‘Human safari’ – Kherson civilians hunted down by Russian drones
Editor’s note: Some of the Kherson locals interviewed for this story refused to be identified by last name due to fear for their safety. KHERSON – On a warm September evening, Olha Chernyshova’s day took a grim turn when she was returning home from work in downtown Kherson. Stepping
The Kyiv IndependentZarina Zabrisky
Author: Kateryna Denisova
