Romania urges 'robust' NATO response to airspace violations by Russia

by Martin Fornusek September 18, 2024 7:49 PM 2 min read
Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar attends the signing ceremony of the 'Mine Counter-Measures Task Group Black Sea (MCM Black Sea)'' within the scope of the trilateral initiative launched with Romania and Bulgaria under the leadership of Turkiye in Istanbul, Turkey, on Jan. 11, 2024. (Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Romania called on Sept. 18 for a "robust and coordinated" response by NATO to Russian drones violating allied airspace during attacks against Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting of the Bucharest Nine (B9) format, Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar called for "enforcing the rotational air defense and integrated anti-missile model as soon as possible."

On several occasions, Romanian authorities have uncovered drone wreckage near their border with Ukraine in the Danube River region. Airspace violations by Russian drones or missiles have been reported also by Moldova, Latvia, and Poland.

According to available information, none of the said countries attempted to intercept Russian projectiles.

"The B9 states are deeply concerned about the repeated incursions of Russian drones and missiles into NATO airspace in Poland, Romania, and Latvia, as well as the escalation of tensions along NATO's borders," Tilvar said during a press briefing after a B9 meeting in Bucharest.

"That is why a robust and coordinated response at the allied level is necessary, as well as enforcing the rotational air defense and integrated anti-missile model as soon as possible."

The B9 format includes nine Central and Eastern European members of NATO and EU: Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Czechia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

Tilvar also noted a "worrying" situation in the Black Sea region and a "set of constantly evolving threats" connected mainly to Russia's hybrid warfare, disinformation, and cyber attacks.

The B9 meeting discussed allied support for Ukraine so that "the Ukrainian Armed Forces have the necessary resources at the front," the minister added.

Romania has supported Ukraine throughout the full-scale war, providing artillery, armored vehicles, ammunition, and other aid. Bucharest also hosts a facility for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets and pledged to deliver a Patriot air defense system to boost Ukraine's sky shield.

In his first official trip abroad since taking office, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visit Romania earlier on Sept. 18 as the first leg of his European tour.

"We are grateful for Romania's steadfast support from the very start of Russian full-scale aggression," Sybiha said.

Romania condemns Russia’s ‘deliberate attack on cargo ship’ carrying Ukrainian grain
Romania’s Foreign Ministry said on Sept. 13 that Russia’s strike against a cargo ship loaded with Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea is an “unprecedented escalation” of Moscow’s war.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Ukrainian boxer Usyk detained at Krakow airport.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced shortly after midnight on Sept. 18 that Usyk had been released following the intervention of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry. "I was outraged by this treatment of our citizen and champion," Zelensky said.
