Two killed in shooting at Moldova's Chisinau Airport

by Martin Fornusek June 30, 2023 7:30 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people have been killed in a shooting at Chisinau Airport in the capital of Moldova on June 30, the country's interior ministry reported.

According to the latest update, the attacker was injured in a shootout with law enforcement. Two people lost their lives "while performing their duties," the ministry informed. Local media reported that the victims were a police officer and a security guard.

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean informed that the victims were a border police officer and a security guard. A passenger was also injured in the incident, Recean said.

"At this point, the danger has been eliminated. The assailant was injured and is receiving medical attention. We confirm two victims. Commercial activity and flights at this time continue to be disrupted. We will come back with details," the official report said.

During the incident, the authorities took measures to protect civilians in the danger zone.
The prime minister said that the assailant was a 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan who was prohibited from entering Moldova for security reasons.

While being escorted, he seized a weapon from a police officer and fatally shot the two victims, Recean said.

Earlier, several media claimed that the attacker was a Russian citizen traveling from Turkey

Moldovan president says Russia plans coup d’etat in Moldova
Russia is planning a coup d’&eacute;tat in Moldova, involving attacks on government buildings and hostage-taking, according to Moldovan President Maia Sandu. “Through violent actions disguised as protests by the so-called opposition, the change of power in Chisinau would be forced,” Sandu said on Fe…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
