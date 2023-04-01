Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Shmyhal: Bucha could be a trial site for 'Russian war criminals'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 1, 2023 12:52 PM 2 min read
An aerial picture taken on April 18, 2022, shows coffins being buried during a funeral ceremony at a cemetery in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, amid the Russian invasion. (AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 1 that the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, which endured a brutal weeks-long Russian occupation in spring last year, should be considered a trial site for "Russian war criminals."

Shortly after Bucha was liberated by Ukrainian forces on March 31, 2022, evidence of Russian atrocities during the occupation shook the world. Bodies of civilians, with their hands tied to their backs, were found on the streets, many with traces of torture.

According to Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin, Russian forces committed more than 9,000 war crimes in the city of Bucha and its district.

More than 1,400 civilians, including 37 children, were killed by Russian troops in the area, Kostin said on March 31, Fifty-two more children were reportedly injured.

"The aggressor must pay for the evil done. Pay with freedom, pay with money, pay with the status of an exiled country," Shmyhal said in a Telegram post, referring to what was discussed during a summit in Bucha on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of its liberation.

On March 31, President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with the prime ministers of Slovakia, Slovenia, and Croatia, and the president of Moldova, attended a ceremony commemorating the first anniversary of Bucha's liberation.

"A year has passed since the day Russian occupiers were driven from our city of Bucha. A city then unknown to the world. A city the world will never forget. We won't let you forget. Human decency demands we remember," Zelensky said in his address on March 31.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky, EU leaders visit Bucha on liberation anniversary, honor massacre victims
Key developments on March 31: * Zelensky, EU leaders visit Bucha one year after its liberation from Russian occupation * UN human rights chief: 8,400 civilian deaths in Ukraine ‘just the tip of the iceberg’ * Ukrainian military repels 30 Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast, says General Staff On…
Kyiv IndependentThaisa Semenova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.