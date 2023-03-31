Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutor General: Russian troops committed 9,000 war crimes in Bucha district

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2023 1:13 PM 2 min read
Workers in protective suits take dozens of bodies to the morgue from the Bucha cemetery for forensic examination and eventual burial on April 12, 2022, in Bucha, Ukraine. (via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During the 33 days of occupation last year, Russian forces committed more than 9,000 war crimes in Kyiv Oblast's city of Bucha and its district, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said on March 31.

"A year ago, Ukraine's Defense Forces liberated Bucha. Then we all saw for the first time evidence of the unprecedented scale of the enemy's atrocities," reads Kostin's Facebook post.

According to Kostin, more than 1,400 civilians, including 37 children, were killed by Russian troops in the area. Fifty-two more children were reportedly injured.

Over the past year, almost a hundred Russian soldiers were charged, and indictments regarding 35 have been sent to the court, the prosecutor general said.

Among them is a colonel-general, commander of Russia's Central Military District, who led the occupation of Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv oblasts.

Two Russian servicemen were sentenced to 12 years in prison for illegal detention of civilians and looting, added Kostin.

"I am convinced that all these crimes are not a coincidence. This is part of Russia's planned strategy aimed at destroying Ukraine as a state and Ukrainians as a nation."

Ukrainian authorities will hold an international summit called "Bucha - Russia's responsibility for crimes in Ukraine," marking the one-year anniversary of Ukraine's liberation of the small town near Kyiv on March 31.

Among the participants are Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger, Slovenian PM Robert Golob, Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic, and Moldovan President Maia Sandu, according to the Croatian government.

Bucha massacre survivors: ‘Why do Russians hate us so much?’
BUCHA, Kyiv Oblast – Just a bit over a month ago, Bucha was a comfortable, cozy, and rapidly growing suburb just northwest of Kyiv. The town was a place of middle-class apartment complexes and houses, surrounded by woods. Today, Bucha is a synonym of horror known worldwide. Russia’s defeat in
Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.