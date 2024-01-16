PM Shmyhal: Government allocates almost $21 million in reserve funds for 'urgent' military needs

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's government approved the allocation of Hr 792 million ($20.9 million) in state reserve funds to help "very urgent needs" of the military, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 16.

The funds will go towards purchasing items such as ammunition, thermal imagery devices, and drones.

The announcement comes as military aid from the U.S. has "ground to a halt," according to U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

Congress must take legislative action to authorize new funding, but support for Ukraine has become wrapped up in domestic political disputes, preventing the two parties from reaching a compromise.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Jan. 15 that "time is running out" for the U.S. to reach a deal on military aid for Ukraine.