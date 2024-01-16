Skip to content
PM Shmyhal: Government allocates almost $21 million in reserve funds for 'urgent' military needs

by Nate Ostiller January 16, 2024 10:33 PM 1 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal delivers a speech to Ukraine's parliament on Oct. 6, 2023. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's government approved the allocation of Hr 792 million ($20.9 million) in state reserve funds to help "very urgent needs" of the military, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 16.

The funds will go towards purchasing items such as ammunition, thermal imagery devices, and drones.

The announcement comes as military aid from the U.S. has "ground to a halt," according to U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

Congress must take legislative action to authorize new funding, but support for Ukraine has become wrapped up in domestic political disputes, preventing the two parties from reaching a compromise.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Jan. 15 that "time is running out" for the U.S. to reach a deal on military aid for Ukraine.

Zelensky asks Davos forum to invest in Ukraine’s peace
“I appreciate your willingness to hear answers to really important questions. When will the war end? Is the third world war possible? Is it time to negotiate with Putin?” Zelensky said in his opening words.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

10:21 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock last crossing at Ukraine border.

Earlier the same day, Polish truckers ended their blockade of two other checkpoints — Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, meaning the border is now fully unblocked. This followed an agreement between Warsaw and the Polish truckers, who said they would end their border blockade until March 1.
10:16 PM

Police raid homes of independent journalists in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz authorities ordered the detention of 11 independent journalists and conducted searches of their homes on Tuesday. According to attorney Zamir Zhooshev, the journalists are now held in custody for 48 hours, before the court decides to release them or to extend the detention.
9:41 PM

Zelensky meets presidents of Singapore, Rwanda for the first time.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leaders of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame, for the first time on the sidelines of the Davos forum on Jan. 16, as well as with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X.
8:12 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures 2, another strike targets rescuers.

Russian forces struck the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 16, injuring two people, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Later the same day, a Russian attack hit a house in the village of Dniprovske near Kherson, the Interior Ministry wrote. When first responders arrived at the scene to put out the fire, Russia struck the area again.
7:43 PM

Media: Money transfers from Russia to Turkey close to standstill.

Turkish exporters have faced an almost complete halt of money transfers from their Russian clients since Jan. 1 as they were either returned or rejected by banks, which has led to serious disruptions in trade between the two countries, Turkish media outlet Ekonomim reported on Jan. 16, citing anonymous sources.
6:06 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock 2 crossings at Ukraine border.

Polish truckers ended their blockade of Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska checkpoints — two of the three border crossings with Ukraine that have been blocked by the truckers’ protests since November last year, Ukraine’s Border Guard Service reported on Jan. 16.
5:42 PM

Estonia arrests professor on suspicion of spying for Russia.

The professor, Viacheslav Morozov, worked at Estonia's premier higher education institute, the University of Tartu, studying and teaching political theory. He was arrested on Jan. 3, but Estonian authorities only made the detention public on Jan. 16.
4:49 PM

Zelensky meets world's finance leaders in Davos.

The CEOs of the world's finance giants who attended a meeting with the president included JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Jamie Dimon, BlackRock Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand, and CEO of Blackstone Group Stephen Schwarzman.
3:06 PM

Air Force: Downed A-50 spy plane 'serious blow' to Russia's aviation.

Russia's loss of a Beriev A-50 spy aircraft recently downed by Ukraine won't dramatically affect the distribution of forces in the Ukrainian sky but will likely force Russia's aviation "to behave more cautiously," Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat told Ukrainska Pravda on Jan. 16.
